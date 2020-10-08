Spirit of Bangabandhu and skilled youth



Md Sazzad Hossain



We can find in our history that it is so hard to achieve freedom through battle. The joint battle of the Sepoys and the masses against the then British government in 1857 was not effective, one of the reasons being the lack of efficient leadership from the earliest starting point. Therefore, we have been under British rule for almost two centuries. Even though India and Pakistan were made after the segment of the nation in 1947, it can't be called freedom, since we had to stay under West Pakistan. Numerous countries are as yet battling for independence in various parts of the world, however, they have not succeeded.



Bangabandhu was a successful and far-sighted statesman. Bangabandhu's foreknowledge in building a war-torn country bit by bit was bewildering. In a very short span of time, he found a way to build a self-reliant nation based on modern innovation, starting from agriculture, economy, education, and communication.



Bangabandhu longed for building a communication system through his satellite in 1975, which is astounding. Keeping that in mind, he constructed the nation's first earth station at Betbunia in Rangamati. That dream has come true in 2018.



To take the nation forward, Bangabandhu's capable daughter, Sheik Hasina must be shielded from all intrigues. It is an incredible loss that we were unable to protect a tremendous pioneer like Bangabandhu. That pioneer relinquished his life for our freedom; we need to ensure his beliefs, his legacy at all costs.



The country is particularly profited by such valuable assets. Mineral and natural resources are extremely restricted in this small country of our own. There is no option in contrast to transforming the population of this country into human resources to adapt to the weight of this enormous population. And in order to create human resources, the nation and the youthful age need exceptionally skilled pioneers to move ahead. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has stood tall in the world court.



The death of Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman is one of the most egregious and appalling deaths ever. Numerous leaders of numerous nations have been fiercely killed, but the barbarity of Bangabandhu's death has surpassed all. His wife, children, and the whole family were killed only to make the Bengali nation leaderless. That poor pregnant woman was not even saved that frightful night. The plot to make the Bengali people leaderless is as yet going on today.



Today, by learning skills in digital technology, the youthful age of the nation is becoming well known in the World Court. Due to the prescience and premonition of the current government, such a development-friendly atmosphere has been developed in the country. We are going ahead on the way of creating a developed country for the next generation, in the spirit of Bangabandhu and under the authority of Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina. At all costs, all conspiracies to obstruct this direction of growth must be resisted.

Professor Md Sazzad Hossain is a member

of University Grants Commission (UGC)

and Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL)







































Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman has made a great commitment to our country in all aspects of freedom just as in the formation of the Bengali country through solitary leadership. If we glance at history, we will see that we never had an identity as an independent nation. At the point when we were liberated from British rule and distinguished as 'East Pakistan', we didn't get real autonomy. The downtrodden people, on whom a foreign dialect has been forced as the state language, barring their mother tongue for a long time, the people who have been unfairly secluded from the leader of their spirits, can never again be called the people of an independent country.We can find in our history that it is so hard to achieve freedom through battle. The joint battle of the Sepoys and the masses against the then British government in 1857 was not effective, one of the reasons being the lack of efficient leadership from the earliest starting point. Therefore, we have been under British rule for almost two centuries. Even though India and Pakistan were made after the segment of the nation in 1947, it can't be called freedom, since we had to stay under West Pakistan. Numerous countries are as yet battling for independence in various parts of the world, however, they have not succeeded.Bangabandhu was a successful and far-sighted statesman. Bangabandhu's foreknowledge in building a war-torn country bit by bit was bewildering. In a very short span of time, he found a way to build a self-reliant nation based on modern innovation, starting from agriculture, economy, education, and communication.Bangabandhu longed for building a communication system through his satellite in 1975, which is astounding. Keeping that in mind, he constructed the nation's first earth station at Betbunia in Rangamati. That dream has come true in 2018.To take the nation forward, Bangabandhu's capable daughter, Sheik Hasina must be shielded from all intrigues. It is an incredible loss that we were unable to protect a tremendous pioneer like Bangabandhu. That pioneer relinquished his life for our freedom; we need to ensure his beliefs, his legacy at all costs.The country is particularly profited by such valuable assets. Mineral and natural resources are extremely restricted in this small country of our own. There is no option in contrast to transforming the population of this country into human resources to adapt to the weight of this enormous population. And in order to create human resources, the nation and the youthful age need exceptionally skilled pioneers to move ahead. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has stood tall in the world court.The death of Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman is one of the most egregious and appalling deaths ever. Numerous leaders of numerous nations have been fiercely killed, but the barbarity of Bangabandhu's death has surpassed all. His wife, children, and the whole family were killed only to make the Bengali nation leaderless. That poor pregnant woman was not even saved that frightful night. The plot to make the Bengali people leaderless is as yet going on today.Today, by learning skills in digital technology, the youthful age of the nation is becoming well known in the World Court. Due to the prescience and premonition of the current government, such a development-friendly atmosphere has been developed in the country. We are going ahead on the way of creating a developed country for the next generation, in the spirit of Bangabandhu and under the authority of Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina. At all costs, all conspiracies to obstruct this direction of growth must be resisted.Professor Md Sazzad Hossain is a memberof University Grants Commission (UGC)and Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL)