For the past few weeks, stories about rape have shocked the people of Bangladesh. People are showing their deepest concerns in various social media and online portals let alone the mainstream media. The fathers of the young daughters are expressing their disgust, fear, and helplessness. Who knows where lies the predators? It is never possible to identify a sadist based on the mere outlook. Irony is that, in a pandemic context, now we have a mask beneath another mask!



Pandemic is giving all of us a troubled life. People are losing their jobs; some are forced to live a meagre life. People who were poor are facing the worst time of their life. The biggest uncertainty is that we don't know when it will end. This equivocal situation is draining our mental energy and testing our patience. From every perspective, this uncanny situation is taxing us a lot.



People are living a life of fear. Ours is a very poor economy and most of the people of this country live a restrained and measured life. Life is not a bed of roses here. For the poor and middle-class people, every day is a day of struggle- a struggle to live a bit better. Besides, our bad political environment, pollution, and traffic jam have made our life claustrophobic and miserable.



In this suffocating environment, we are losing our temper too. On the top of that gradually our life is becoming digital. Maybe, too mechanical to cope up with for us albeit human beings are very adaptive. But how far and for how long?



Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy



Thus, sexual violence and rape are increasing too. We do have a common belief that rape happens as the women wear provocative dresses or because they go outside. These are the ages-old common cliches that we love to use as excuses to insult, abuse, or rape a woman. Yes, it is true that it is not fair to provoke people unnecessarily or willingly in a public place. However, rape happens mostly for the sadist nature of some deranged men. The rapist has got no control over themselves and when they do, they think that this is their legitimate right.



As men are having a tougher time now, they are losing their self-control. To show their more manliness, they are becoming ruthless with the women in many instances. As they are deprived of normal freedom, fewer human contacts with friends, earning less money, or becoming jobless, they are exercising their so-called 'Being Men' power or anger with women. That's why sometimes they are opting for the option of rape outside the home or even in conjugal life. Even old women and children are not spared.



Again, it is capitalism that interferes and intervenes our relationships. Still, in our society, we see men as a money-making machine. Though women are earning and contributing a lot in many sectors, many of us love to treat them as products. And, it is very evident both men and women are becoming too obsessed with career leaving their healthy family planning. In this case, they cannot spend quality time with family members; they do not even get their time to share their love. Hence, psychologically speaking, this ill competitiveness to earn money or to earn a position has made our family life disintegrated and brings disaster.



So, conjugal rape is increasing. Partner is raping his partner which is not being seen as a big crime. Even, the victim remains silent too. In most cases, women are the victims. Because of the pandemic, they cannot reach the law enforcing agencies or cannot reach to their dear and dear ones properly. So, more they remain silent more the men are taking advantages as if it is the opportune moment for rape!



Another aspect is that we are becoming too engrossed in digital media or life has compelled us to do so. So, we are getting devoid of human touch. Human beings crave human touch and love. Social media cannot replace it. The more digital space is taking the space of normal physical space the more we are becoming robotic. This inevitably implies that we are turning ourselves into products or capitalism is forcing us to become so in a subtle way. Where there is less human, there enters insensitiveness and insensitiveness brings rape. We then do anything for our mere sexual gratification. The presence of love is not needed. Everything becomes mere products.



Space is a very important issue to consider in terms of having or making relationships. Our spaces are becoming limited day by day. We do not have that many playgrounds or parks in the cities to spend good quality time. Our mind is jammed with too many kinds of stuff. Even, due to the traffic jam, we get stuck for a long time. City buildings and skyscrapers are ruining our eye space. People cannot live in such an environment. This toxic environment is making our body and mind toxic and forcing us on the path of committing a crime like violence, rape, and suicide.



Strong law is needed and its implementation is the key. Preventive measuresare needed too. But it is the human touch that we really miss nowadays. It is the love that we need the most. And, our education should touch these issues more and more from a very young age. From a very young age, we need to teach the art of living. All our institutions should have a co-education system and our children should learn a lot of gender issues so that we do not have any evil fantasies about sexes.



Yes, rape has reached almost to a pandemic level. People are getting disgusted about life. Many people are thinking of leaving the country only because of rape issues. Rape victims are committing suicide too. We cannot let our dear ones to get traumatic or to commit suicide. We come once in this world. We must value our lives and other people's lives. The time has come to change. The time has come to be empathetic and compassionate towards each other.



We have seen just the tip of the iceberg in terms of increasing rape rate. To minimize this brutality and bestiality, we need a great change-a revolution, maybe, is the answer. Revolution to create a value based educated society. Revolution to learn how to co-exist and how to live a life of togetherness.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University





























