

Rampant dumping of medical waste must be stopped



According to the study 530.45 tonnes of Covid-19 related wastes are generated per day from households and healthcare establishments. Sadly, only 6.6 percent is managed within the disposing system. Remaining 93.4 per cent is not under the current hospital waste management procedure. Therefore, the 282.45 tonnes of healthcare waste generated every day from protective gears (masks, gloves and others) used by general people are mixed with household waste before disposal.



Not to mention, this waste is causing severe environmental pollution as well as health problems for the public. Disappointingly only few waste management organisations manage the waste generated from hospitals and healthcare facilities in Dhaka and four other districts.



The point, however, medical waste management in Bangladesh has never received the priority it deserved, either from the government or hospitals. It has been neglected by the common people as well. Even there is no law regarding medical waste management.



Naturally, the situation has worsened during this pandemic as people are dumping masks, gloves and all kinds of disposable protective gears indiscriminately here and there while mixing them with household wastes. Moreover, some hospitals have been found to be dumping discarded safety gears on their premises.



We urgently need a comprehensive medical waste management policy and system so that these discarded medical items cannot pollute the environment as they pose high risks to public health. Medical wastes related to Covid-19 should not get mixed with regular waste; these should be separately disposed. Initiatives must be taken by the government to collect such waste separately.











Furthermore, we also need to raise public awareness regarding the issue and turn this awareness into a habit. For that, we need an integrated approach from all stakeholders. The ministry of health, environment and local administration should work together in this regard. Lastly, we need to find a sustainable solution to this problem through public-private collaboration. It is high time we addressed this issue more consciously.



