‘Actions to be taken over dirty canals’





"Like the activities of saving people from Aedes mosquitoes during monsoon, we will also take necessary steps to protect the city dwellers from the bite of Culex mosquitoes. We will start taking legal actions after October 20 to find out if canals or water-bodies are still unclean," he said.

The mayor voiced the warning while witnessing a clean-up drive at Godakhali canal at Mirpur area in the city, said a press release.









He said they will impose fines against the authorities concerned or individuals if they find any waterbody or canal unclean at DNCC areas as these are the breeding grounds for Culex mosquitoes.

The mayor urged everyone to come forward to help the city corporation in curbing the mosquito menace.

"We are cleaning the canals, but it is not the duty of the city corporation as another government agency is responsible for this," he said.

