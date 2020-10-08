Video
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Oct 7: Two young men reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Baraigram and Lalpur upazilas of the district in three days.
A youth, who drank poison in Baraigram Upazila on Monday evening, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Sanarul Islam, 35, was a resident of Chamta Village under Jonail Union in the upazila.
Local sources said he got married with a girl of Barishal six months back, hiding that he was already a married man.
His second wife came in the village 15 days before and left the house immediately after knowing about her husband's first wife.
Following this, Sanarul was broke down emotionally.
As a sequel to this, he drank poison on Monday evening.
Later, his family members rushed him to RMCH, where he died in the morning while undergoing treatment.
Sub-Inspector of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Shamsul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
On the other hand, a youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Hasibul Islam Rani, 30, was the son of late Abdul Hai, a resident of Fulbari Village in the upazila.




Local and the family sources said Rani hanged himself with a rope at home.
Later, the family members saw her hanging body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Lalpur PS Salim Reza confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.



