Three raped in three districts





SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A fifth grader girl has allegedly been raped by her cousin in Sonargaon Upazila the district.

The incident took place in Haria Jele Para area in Boidderbazar of the upazila.

A case was filed with Sonargaon PS on Tuesday evening.

After the incident, accused Rabbi, 22, went into hiding.

According to the case statement, the victim went to sleep her uncle's house on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, the victim's elder sister went to call her sister and found her unclothed.

She was taken to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex and, later, Narayanganj Victoria Hospital.

Later, the victim disclosed the matter to the family members.

Sonargaon PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said a police hunt is on to arrest the accused.

GOPALGANJ: University student has been sued for raping a ninth grader in Kotalipara Upazila of the district.

The victim's father lodged the case against Ali Hossain, a honours student of a private university in Dhaka and a resident of Dharabashail Village in the upazila, with Kotalipara PS on Monday afternoon, inspector Md Jakaria confirmed.

Ali also recorded a video of the rape incident and threatened to circulate it on Facebook if the victim discloseed the matter, it was cited in the case statement.

Ali forcefully picked up the girl on a motorcycle when she was returning home from a local market on September 3. He took her to a fish enclosure at Dharabashail Village.

"Ali Hossain asked me to have intercourse with him in a temporary room in the enclosure. He beat me up as I refused his proposal and then violated me", said the victim, adding that Ali's friend Masud Hawlader recorded the scene on his mobile phone.

They, later, threatened the schoolgirl to circulate the video on social media if she informed anyone about the matter.

Meanwhile, the medical test of the victim was completed at Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital on Tuesday morning, said Assistant Director of the hospital Asit Mallik.

But, the accused has not yet been arrested.

Kotalipara PS OC Sheikh Lutfur Rahman said the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.

JOYPURHAT: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Hazipara area of the municipality on Sunday afternoon.

Police, however, detained the accused Faruk Hossain, a resident of the area.

The victim's grandmother filed a case with Sadar PS, said its OC Shahriar Khan.

According to the case statement, Faruk enticed the girl and took her to a sugarcane field where he violated her.

Hearing her cry for help, locals rushed to the spot, but Faruk managed to flee scene.

The injured victim was taken to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, the OC added.

























