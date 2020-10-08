Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three raped in three districts

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Three schoolgirls were raped in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Gopalganj and Joypurhat. Three separate cases were filed with respective police stations (PS) in these connections in three days.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A fifth grader girl has allegedly been raped by her cousin in Sonargaon Upazila the district.
The incident took place in Haria Jele Para area in Boidderbazar of the upazila.
A case was filed with Sonargaon PS on Tuesday evening.
After the incident, accused Rabbi, 22, went into hiding.
According to the case statement, the victim went to sleep her uncle's house on Monday night.
On Tuesday morning, the victim's elder sister went to call her sister and found her unclothed.
She was taken to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex and, later, Narayanganj Victoria Hospital.
Later, the victim disclosed the matter to the family members.
Sonargaon PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said a police hunt is on to arrest the accused.
GOPALGANJ: University student has been sued for raping a ninth grader in Kotalipara Upazila of the district.
The victim's father lodged the case against Ali Hossain, a honours student of a private university in Dhaka and a resident of Dharabashail Village in the upazila, with Kotalipara PS on Monday afternoon, inspector Md Jakaria confirmed. 
Ali also recorded a video of the rape incident and threatened to circulate it on Facebook if the victim discloseed the matter, it was cited in the case statement.
Ali forcefully picked up the girl on a motorcycle when she was returning home from a local market on September 3. He took her to a fish enclosure at Dharabashail Village.
"Ali Hossain asked me to have intercourse with him in a temporary room in the enclosure. He beat me up as I refused his proposal and then violated me", said the victim, adding that Ali's friend Masud Hawlader recorded the scene on his mobile phone.
They, later, threatened the schoolgirl to circulate the video on social media if she informed anyone about the matter.
Meanwhile, the medical test of the victim was completed at Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital on Tuesday morning, said Assistant Director of the hospital Asit Mallik.
But, the accused has not yet been arrested.
Kotalipara PS OC Sheikh Lutfur Rahman said the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.
JOYPURHAT: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Hazipara area of the municipality on Sunday afternoon.
Police, however, detained the accused Faruk Hossain, a resident of the area.
The victim's grandmother filed a case with Sadar PS, said its OC Shahriar Khan.
According to the case statement, Faruk enticed the girl and took her to a sugarcane field where he violated her.
Hearing her cry for help, locals rushed to the spot, but Faruk managed to flee scene.
The injured victim was taken to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore
Three raped in three districts
Woman jailed for filing false rape case
Three drown in two districts
Four found dead in four districts
Flood, rain damage croplands, seedbeds in Natore, Rangpur
5 arrested in rape cases in 4 districts
Lightning kills farmer at Bhaluka


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft