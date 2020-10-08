Woman jailed for filing false rape case

JOYPURHAT, Oct 7: The Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman to four years in jail for filing a rape case on false accusation.

The convict is Munnujan Bibi, a resident of Bishnapur Village.

According to the case statement, four accused, including one Maruf of the village, raped Munnujan's eighth grader girl on February 1.

The next day, she filed a case with Joypurhat Woman and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal.

After examining the records and witnesses, it was found that Munnujan filed the case over previous enmity.

Tribunal Judge Md Rustam Ali sentenced Munnujan to five years of imprisonment and acquitted the four accused as their guilt was not proved.



























