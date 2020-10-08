Three drown in two districts





RAJSHAHI: Two girls drowned in a pond in Belgharia Dewanpara Village under Katakhali Police Station (PS) in the city corporation area on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Armin Akhter Shelley, 13, daughter of Anisur Rahman, and her niece Jisa, 7, daughter of Ziarul Islam. Jisa was a third grader at Belgharia Primary School and Shelley a sixth grader at Belgharia Abdus Sattar High School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Katakhali PS Zillur Rahman said the girls went missing in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while they were bathing in it.

Later, the fire-fighters rescued them from the pond at around 12:30pm and took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared both the girls dead, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: A nine-month-old girl drowned in a pond in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Tanha Akter was the daughter of Belal Hossain, a resident of Keramatpur Village in the upazila.

Relatives said she drowned in the pond near the house while his family members were unaware of it.























