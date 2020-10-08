Video
Four found dead in four districts

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Four persons including three women were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Laxmipur, Gazipur, Dinajpur and Naogaon, in two days. 
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a newly married girl from Shikkhagram area under Ramgati Municipality in the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Asma Begum, 20, wife of Md Poran, a resident of the area. She was the daughter of Md Abdul Haque of Fatehpur Village in Nangalkot Upazila of Cumilla.
Police sources said Asma got married to Poran 22 days before. They lived in a rented house in Shikkhagram area since then.
Neighbours saw the hanging body of Asma at her room at around 12:30pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgati Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.  
GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a female ready-made garments worker from Mugorkhal area in the city on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Shabana Begum, 30, a resident of Rangpur.
Bason PS OC Md Shakwat Hossain said locals saw the hanging body of Shabana inside her room at around 9am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.
Harirampur Union Parishad Chairman Masudur Rahman Shah said locals spotted the body in Panchpukuria Jungle area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Parbatipur Madhyapara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A youth, who went missing in the Atrai River in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Sunday, found dead on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Millat Hossain, 18, son of Md Abul Kalam Mandol, a resident of Bujurkantapur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Millat went missing in the river in Patkati Bholaghat area while swimming in it. A team of divers of Rajshahi Fire Service Station conducted long search, but could not find him.
Later, locals saw his floating body in Polashbari area of Manda Upazila and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Mohadevpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
