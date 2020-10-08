Video
Flood, rain damage croplands, seedbeds in Natore, Rangpur

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Aman croplands and seedbeds have been submerged in two districts- Natore and Rangpur, due to recent floods and heavy raining. 
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Incessant rain for the last several days have submerged and damaged 35 hectare Aman seedbeds in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
Besides, the croplands of advanced vegetables have also been inundated.
As a result, for the second time, the dream of the farmers has been shattered. Due to the damages, local markets are facing supply crisis of the kitchen items.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Karim said Aman saplings were planted in 5,000 ha of lands in the upazila. But, 35 ha of seedbeds have been destroyed due to flood and heavy rain.
Unofficial sources claimed the damage would be much more.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension said they will assist farmers in different ways to boost their mentality.
The sources also said different vegetables like red spinach, Malabar spinach, cauliflower, chilli, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, radish and brinjal were cultivated. The lands of all these vegetables have been submerged thus breaking down the growers' dream.
Vegetable growers in Chanchkoir Puran Para area Aftab and Motaleb said they had tried to stand again after the recession of the first-time flood water. But the second time flood has hit them again.
PIRGANJ, RANGPUR: Aman croplands of about 600 acres have been submerged due to recent flood at Chaitrakol Union in Pirganj Upazila of the district.
A recent visit to Chaitrakol Union found Aman croplands of about 14 villages in Chaitrakol Beel area including Khalisha Mission, Khastaluk, Basudebpur, Anantrampur Jalaidanga still under two/three foot water.
Farmers like  Joynal Mia, Kadam Ali, Shamim Mia of Anantrampur, Nishinath Chandra and Quddus Mia of Basudebpur, Augustine and Michael of Khalisha Mission said, their paddy fields have been in water for seven days; crops  are rotting. But they did not see any officer from the Upazila Agriculture Office.
Agriculture Officer Kashmira Begum, in-charge of the union, said, "I have submitted a list of 500 acres of Aman paddy fields damaged to the Upazila Agriculture Office."
Chairman of the Union Ziaur Rahman Sabuj said, about 850 acres of Aman paddy croplands under his union have been submerged. Besides, the mud houses of about 200 destitute families have collapsed. He has already submitted a list of these houses.
On the other hand, despite repeated attempts over mobile phone, Upazila Agriculture Officer Chhadekuzzaman could not be reached.
Victim farmers are deprived of all benefits including government incentives. It is the same with the flood victims.


