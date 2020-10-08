5 arrested in rape cases in 4 districts





MANIKGANJ: Police arrested a man from Harirampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday in a case filed over violating his 16-year-old daughter.

CID Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Media) Jisanur Rahman Jisan confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

Arrested Shariful is a resident of Baraigram Upazila in Natore.

The CID official said Shariful's wife left him two years ago when he became a so-called monk and his daughter went to her maternal grandmother's house in Purba Haguria Village in Natore.

Shariful took his daughter in Baraigram Upazila of Natore from her grandmother six days before Eid-ul-Azha and started torturing her mentally and physically. He also violated her.

The victim managed to contact her grandmother. Later, the grandmother rescued her and filed a case with Baraigaram Police Station (PS).

Following this, police arrested him from Padma Char area of Basantapur Bagdangi in Manikganj on Tuesday.

During the initial interrogation, Sharif confessed to raping his daughter.

DIG Sheikh Nazmul Alam said he is also an accused in a case under the Narcotics Control Act filed with Baraigram PS.

JASHORE: A young man was arrested in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening in a case filed over raping a domestic help.

Arrested Abir, 26, is the resident of Sharsha Sadar Union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharsha PS Badrul Alam Khan said the victim filed a case in the afternoon.

Later, police arrested Abir in the evening.

The victim would be sent to Jashore Hospital for medical test on Wednesday morning, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: Police on Monday arrested two men from Ramgati Upazila in the district in a case filed for gang-raping a widow.

The arrested are Shuhel, 26, and Jamal, 28, residents of Char Kolakopa area in the upazila.

According the case statement, five persons including the two accused entered into the victim's house early Sunday and gang-raped her.

Later, they put tape on the victim's mouth and tied her hands before fleeing the scene.

Locals saw the victim lying at her house yard in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police rescued the victim and sent her to Noakhali Sadar Hospital.

The victim lodged a case with Ramgati PS in the morning.

However, police arrested the accused from Char Kolakopa area at noon.

Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Suleiman confirmed the matter adding that, police are trying to arrest the other accused.

KUSHTIA: Police arrested a superintendent of a madrasa in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Monday night for allegedly violating a female student.

Arrested Maulana Abdul Quader was the superintendent of Sirajul Uloom Mariam Nesa Madrasa in Swarupdah Chakpara area.

Quoting the victim's family members, Mirpur PS OC Abdul Kalam said the victim was a residential student of the madrasa. Quader called the girl to his room early Sunday after Fajr prayers and raped her there.

The madrasa super also threatened the girl not to disclose the matter.

However, the girl informed the matter to one of her classmates on Monday morning. When the incident got leaked, there had been a huge outrage in the locality.

The victim's father filed a complaint with Mirpur PS.

Later, police arrested the super and sent the girl to a local hospital for medical test, the OC added.



















