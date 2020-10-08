Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

5 arrested in rape cases in 4 districts

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Five persons were arrested for violating girls in separate incidents in four districts- Manikganj, Jashore, Laxmipur and Kushtia, in two days.
MANIKGANJ: Police arrested a man from Harirampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday in a case filed over violating his 16-year-old daughter.
CID Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Media) Jisanur Rahman Jisan confirmed the matter on Wednesday.
Arrested Shariful is a resident of Baraigram Upazila in Natore.
The CID official said Shariful's wife left him two years ago when he became a so-called monk and his daughter went to her maternal grandmother's house in Purba Haguria Village in Natore.
Shariful took his daughter in Baraigram Upazila of Natore from her grandmother six days before Eid-ul-Azha and started torturing her mentally and physically. He also violated her.
The victim managed to contact her grandmother. Later, the grandmother rescued her and filed a case with Baraigaram Police Station (PS).
Following this, police arrested him from Padma Char area of Basantapur Bagdangi in Manikganj on Tuesday.
During the initial interrogation, Sharif confessed to raping his daughter.
DIG Sheikh Nazmul Alam said he is also an accused in a case under the Narcotics Control Act filed with Baraigram PS.
JASHORE: A young man was arrested in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening in a case filed over raping a domestic help.
Arrested Abir, 26, is the resident of Sharsha Sadar Union.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharsha PS Badrul Alam Khan said the victim filed a case in the afternoon.
Later, police arrested Abir in the evening.
The victim would be sent to Jashore Hospital for medical test on Wednesday morning, the OC added.
LAXMIPUR: Police on Monday arrested two men from Ramgati Upazila in the district in a case filed for gang-raping a widow.
The arrested are Shuhel, 26, and Jamal, 28, residents of Char Kolakopa area in the upazila.
According the case statement, five persons including the two accused entered into the victim's house early Sunday and gang-raped her.
Later, they put tape on the victim's mouth and tied her hands before fleeing the scene.
Locals saw the victim lying at her house yard in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police rescued the victim and sent her to Noakhali Sadar Hospital.
The victim lodged a case with Ramgati PS in the morning.
However, police arrested the accused from Char Kolakopa area at noon.
Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Suleiman confirmed the matter adding that, police are trying to arrest the other accused.
KUSHTIA: Police arrested a superintendent of a madrasa in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Monday night for allegedly violating a female student.
Arrested Maulana Abdul Quader was the superintendent of Sirajul Uloom Mariam Nesa Madrasa in Swarupdah Chakpara area.
Quoting the victim's family members, Mirpur PS OC Abdul Kalam said the victim was a residential student of the madrasa. Quader called the girl to his room early Sunday after Fajr prayers and raped her there.
The madrasa super also threatened the girl not to disclose the matter.
However, the girl informed the matter to one of her classmates on Monday morning. When the incident got leaked, there had been a huge outrage in the locality.
The victim's father filed a complaint with Mirpur PS.
Later, police arrested the super and sent the girl to a local hospital for medical test, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore
Three raped in three districts
Woman jailed for filing false rape case
Three drown in two districts
Four found dead in four districts
Flood, rain damage croplands, seedbeds in Natore, Rangpur
5 arrested in rape cases in 4 districts
Lightning kills farmer at Bhaluka


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft