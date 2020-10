BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Oct 7: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday late afternoon.

Deceased Alal Uddin, 50, was a resident of Panibhanda Village in the upazila.

Meduari Union Parishad (UP) Member Shahjahan Khan said Alal was fishing at around 12pm in the rain.

Thunderstorm struck him when he took shelter under a tree there, the UP chairman added.