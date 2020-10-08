2 murdered in two districts





LAXMIPUR: A man was beaten to death and two others were injured in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Mohammad Sabuj, 38, was the son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Naldagi Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sabuj and one Jalil were at loggerheads over the ownership of two ponds in the village for long.

As a sequel to this, Jalil and his people attacked Sabuj and beat him up mercilessly in the evening while he went to a disputed pond for fishing, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing his cry for help, Sabuj's mother and elder brother Babul rushed there to save him, but both of them were also beaten injured by the rivals.

Later, the injured were taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sabuj dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Chandraganj Police Station Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested a person in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed as his son kicked him at Raipur Mohalla in the municipal area on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Faridul Islam, 65, was a resident of the area. His son Raja Sheikh went into hiding right after the incident.

Police sources said the duo were locked into an altercation in the morning over money, and, later, scuffle took place between them.

At one point, Raja kicked his father, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





















