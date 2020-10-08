Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2 murdered in two districts

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Two persons including an elderly man were killed and two others injured in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Sirajganj, on Tuesday. 
LAXMIPUR: A man was beaten to death and two others were injured in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Mohammad Sabuj, 38, was the son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Naldagi Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Sabuj and one Jalil were at loggerheads over the ownership of two ponds in the village for long.
As a sequel to this, Jalil and his people attacked Sabuj and beat him up mercilessly in the evening while he went to a disputed pond for fishing, leaving him critically injured.
Hearing his cry for help, Sabuj's mother and elder brother Babul rushed there to save him, but both of them were also beaten injured by the rivals.
Later, the injured were taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sabuj dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Chandraganj Police Station Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested a person in this connection.
SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed as his son kicked him at Raipur Mohalla in the municipal area on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Faridul Islam, 65, was a resident of the area. His son Raja Sheikh went into hiding right after the incident.
Police sources said the duo were locked into an altercation in the morning over money, and, later, scuffle took place between them.
At one point, Raja kicked his father, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore
Three raped in three districts
Woman jailed for filing false rape case
Three drown in two districts
Four found dead in four districts
Flood, rain damage croplands, seedbeds in Natore, Rangpur
5 arrested in rape cases in 4 districts
Lightning kills farmer at Bhaluka


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft