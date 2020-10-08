Crab farming suffers setback at Char Fasson





With their export markets abroad remaining suspended for corona since mid-March, their earnings have been very thin. Their living has been standstill. Both catchers and traders are equally in loss-making.

In the backdrop of export-ban, their only resort is the local markets. But these are very short enough for surviving. Very dismal prices are marking up the sale.

Sea-coastal island is Char Kukri Mukri. It is the hub of crabs. Catching is available in all seasons. But in the rainy season, farming and catching go up. For want of employment, short labour and high profit, many in the locality have got self-adopted in this profession.

Thousands of families in the upazila's Dhalchar, Char Patila, Manika and Kukri Mukri are engaged in catching crabs. They are managing their livelihood. Every day in the morning, crab fishers go to drying canals, beels, rivers and mangrove forests and continue catching till evening.

World's main breeding ground for crabs is mangrove forests. From here, crabs are being exported to different countries. But this year, exporting of crabs has been suspended amid corona-situation. Yet by the time, two or four consignments were shipped and losses were counted by wholesalers.

A crab farmer of Char Kukri Mukri Firoz Member said, in 2013, he in cooperation with an organisation, FDB, received training on farming crabs in net. Later, he started it accordingly. And, after few months, his endeavour became a success. His sale crossed his capital by manifold. "But now I am not getting prices at previous rate. The profit is too poor to maintain family," he said.

A crab catcher of Char Kachchhapia Ismail Mistri said, four members of his family are catching crabs together. Every day, with fishing hooks made of iron rod they go to drying canals and rivers during off-tide and hunt for crabs. He said, he is no longer getting encouraging prices from warehouses. That is why, many in the locality have left this profession.

Traders of Char Kukri Mukri said, earlier over 50 baskets of crabs would be sent to Dhaka weekly. Now more than five-ten baskets cannot be brought to Dhaka in a week. Moreover, if any consignment is returned from Dhaka for any reason, it creates loss.

According to sources at Upazila Fisheries Office, many had been self-reliant by selling crabs. For profitable farming and catching of crabs, different NGOs and Fisheries Office were encouraging farming.

Few of them dug ponds in chars and cultivated crabs after taking loans from NGOs and different organisations.























