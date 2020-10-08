Video
Thursday, 8 October, 2020
News in brief

US tightens rules for H-1B visas

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct 7: President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday unveiled a tightening of rules for immigration visas used widely by technology firms, claiming the new system would be better for American workers.
The Department of Homeland Security announced the new regulations for so-called H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, which allow up to 85,000 immigrants annually.
The move marked a new step aimed at tightening immigration under the Trump administration, which sought to block the H-1B program in a move halted last week by a federal judge.
Tuesday's new regulations, details of which were not disclosed, would narrow the definition of "specialty occupation" which according to DHS "allowed companies to game the system."   -AFP


