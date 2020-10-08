UN refugee chief tests positive

GENEVA, Oct 7: The UN refugee chief said Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after leading the first day of the agency's main annual meeting in person.

Filippo Grandi, who kicked off UNHCR's week-long Executive Committee meeting in Geneva on Monday, told participants via video-link that he would need to continue following the event from home.

"I am engaging with UNHCR's Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to #COVID19," he said in a tweet.

"I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," he said, stressing with the help of emojis the importance of "washing hands", "keeping distances" and "wearing masks". -AFP











