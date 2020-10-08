Video
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:12 AM
Billionaires’ riches reach record highs during C-19

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

ZURICH, Oct 7: The wealth of the world's dollar billionaires reached record heights despite the global coronavirus crisis, notably thanks to a strong comeback by tech and health giants, said a report published Wednesday.
By the end of July, the cumulative wealth of billionaires stood at around $10.2 trillion, according to a study conducted by Switzerland's biggest bank UBS and accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers.
That exceeded the previous peak of $8.9 trillion recorded in 2017. The annual inventory of the super-rich's fortunes identified 2,189 billionaires at the end of July -- 31 more than in 2017. However, the figures mask significant changes during the stock market crash in March, which saw some tumble out of the billionaires' club, before a sharp rebound in technology and health stocks began.
"Fortunes are polarising as business innovators and disruptors deploy technology to be among the leaders of today's economic revolution," the report said.
"The Covid-19 crisis just accentuated this divergence" between tech, health and industry innovators who were already on the rise, and other billionaires who are "on the wrong side of economic, technological, societal and environmental trends" and are becoming less wealthy.   -AFP


