Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Michelle Obama brands Trump ‘racist’

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

WASHINGTON, Oct 7: Donald Trump is a "racist" president whose strategy of fearmongering, division and promoting ugly conspiracy theories could "destroy" America if he is re-elected, former first lady Michelle Obama said Tuesday.
In a 24-minute video offering closing arguments for Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden four weeks before election day November 3, Obama described Trump and his Republican allies as unfairly "stoking fears" about African Americans. Trump is "morally wrong" for taking actions that intimidate voters and for "lying" about how minorities will ruin US suburbs, she said.
"What the president is doing is once again patently false, it's morally wrong, and yes, it is racist," said the 56-year-old wife of Barack Obama, the nation's first black president.
But she warned such tactics have the potential to work, particularly because Americans lack the time and energy to fact-check everything being spread online or in US media.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
September ‘hottest on record’
US tightens rules for H-1B visas
UN refugee chief tests positive
Billionaires’ riches reach record highs during C-19
Rouhani fears regional war
Michelle Obama brands Trump ‘racist’
NYT endorses Joe Biden for president
Globalisation revised but not reversed by Covid


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft