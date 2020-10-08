Video
NYT endorses Joe Biden for president

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

NEW YORK, Oct 7: The New York Times has endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president, billing him as an experienced politician with the "entire nation's interests at heart."
"Mr. Biden knows that there are no easy answers. He has the experience, temperament and character to guide the nation through this valley into a brighter, more hopeful future," the Times editorial board wrote. "He has our endorsement for the presidency."
The Grey Lady backed Biden as the leader willing to grapple with a "trifecta of crises:" the coronavirus pandemic, a shattered economy and civil unrest.
"When they go to the polls this year, voters aren't just choosing a leader. They're deciding what America will be," the Times wrote in its endorsement.
"They're deciding whether they favor the rule of law, how the government will help them weather the greatest economic calamity in generations," the paper went on, "whether they want government to enable everyone to have access to health care, whether they consider global warming a serious threat, whether they believe that racism should be treated as a public policy problem."
The Times praised Biden's "long and distinguished record of accomplishment" as senator and vice         president.   -NYP


