Exchanging documents after signing an agreement

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Senior Executive Vice President Md Mujibul Quader and Bangladesh Bank Sustainable Finance Department General Manager Khondoker Morshed Millat exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their organisations at a ceremony held in the city recently. Along this agreement, Bangladesh Bank will provide 200 Million US Dollar and 200 Million Euro for Green Investment.