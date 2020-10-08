

Signing an agreement





Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Ltd (BD Finance) Managing Director and CEO Md Kyser Hamid and United Hospital Ltd Communication and Business Development Director Dr. Shagufa Anwar signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held at the head office of BD Finance, Dhaka recently. Under this agreement employees and their families and customer of BD Finance may avail corporate medical services and special discount facilities from United Hospital.