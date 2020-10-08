Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Signing an agreement

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Signing an agreement

Signing an agreement

Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Ltd (BD Finance) Managing Director and CEO Md Kyser Hamid and United Hospital Ltd Communication and Business Development Director Dr. Shagufa Anwar signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held at the head office of BD Finance, Dhaka recently. Under this agreement employees and their families and customer of BD Finance may avail corporate medical services and special discount facilities from United Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exchanging documents after signing an agreement
Signing an agreement
Tuna value dropping, industry must plan ahead: Report
AirAsia X seeks to stave off liquidation with $15b debt restructuring
Trump urges Congress to provide $25b bailout for US airlines
Japan's economy stopped contracting in August
US trade deficit widens again in August as imports climb
India's rice exports may jump to record on Thai drought effects


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft