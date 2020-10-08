Trump urges Congress to provide $25b bailout for US airlines





Trump urges $25 bln bailout for US airlines

Trump's new demand came hours after he announced his administration would abandon talks with congressional Democrats over proposals to spend at least $1.6 trillion in additional coronavirus relief funds, a move that appeared to scuttle a new $25 billion bailout for US passenger airlines to keep tens of thousands of workers on the job for another six months.

But Trump later issued a call on Twitter, urging Congress to "IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support.... I will sign now!" he wrote, saying Congress could tap unused funds from prior coronavirus relief to fund airlines and a separate program for small business.

American Airlines AAL.O and United Airlines UAL.O last week began laying off 32,000 workers, but had said they would reverse course if lawmakers reach a deal on a new government program to fund payroll costs.

A prior $25 billion airline payroll support program of mostly cash grants approved by Congress in March expired on Sept. 30.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last Friday expressed support for a standalone bill to keep airline workers on the job if a broader package could not be reached.

A Pelosi spokesman did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

Congress is expected to return to session on Oct. 19 and lawmakers may make a new attempt to pass a standalone measure to provide the $25 billion sought by airlines but the prospects are uncertain, even though the airline relief enjoys strong support in both the House and Senate.

One remaining issue is how Congress would pay for the new funding, a senior congressional aide told Reuters Tuesday.American Airlines closed about 4.5per cent lower after Trump's tweet on ending talks, while shares of United Airlines UAL.O closed 3.6per cent lower. Southwest Airlines LUV.N stock fell 2.4per cent and Delta Air Lines DAL.N shares closed 2.9per cent lower.

Airlines for America, the trade group representing major US airlines, noted "thousands of airline workers across the country have already lost their jobs - and more furloughs are expected in the coming weeks." But the group added "there is a glimmer of hope that our leaders in Washington will act and save these jobs before it's too late."

The US Travel Association said "with millions of Americans suffering, it is woefully shortsighted to end relief negotiations" and added that "without immediate aid, 50per cent of all travel-supported jobs will be lost by December - an additional loss of 1.3 million jobs."

US airlines are collectively burning about $5 billion of cash a month as passenger traffic has stalled at around 30per cent of 2019 levels. After tapping capital markets, they say they have enough liquidity to last them at least 12 months at that rate. -Reuters



























WASHINGTON, Oct 7: US President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday Congress should quickly extend $25 billion in new payroll assistance to US passenger airlines furloughing thousands of workers as air travel remains down sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic.Trump urges $25 bln bailout for US airlinesTrump's new demand came hours after he announced his administration would abandon talks with congressional Democrats over proposals to spend at least $1.6 trillion in additional coronavirus relief funds, a move that appeared to scuttle a new $25 billion bailout for US passenger airlines to keep tens of thousands of workers on the job for another six months.But Trump later issued a call on Twitter, urging Congress to "IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support.... I will sign now!" he wrote, saying Congress could tap unused funds from prior coronavirus relief to fund airlines and a separate program for small business.American Airlines AAL.O and United Airlines UAL.O last week began laying off 32,000 workers, but had said they would reverse course if lawmakers reach a deal on a new government program to fund payroll costs.A prior $25 billion airline payroll support program of mostly cash grants approved by Congress in March expired on Sept. 30.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last Friday expressed support for a standalone bill to keep airline workers on the job if a broader package could not be reached.A Pelosi spokesman did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.Congress is expected to return to session on Oct. 19 and lawmakers may make a new attempt to pass a standalone measure to provide the $25 billion sought by airlines but the prospects are uncertain, even though the airline relief enjoys strong support in both the House and Senate.One remaining issue is how Congress would pay for the new funding, a senior congressional aide told Reuters Tuesday.American Airlines closed about 4.5per cent lower after Trump's tweet on ending talks, while shares of United Airlines UAL.O closed 3.6per cent lower. Southwest Airlines LUV.N stock fell 2.4per cent and Delta Air Lines DAL.N shares closed 2.9per cent lower.Airlines for America, the trade group representing major US airlines, noted "thousands of airline workers across the country have already lost their jobs - and more furloughs are expected in the coming weeks." But the group added "there is a glimmer of hope that our leaders in Washington will act and save these jobs before it's too late."The US Travel Association said "with millions of Americans suffering, it is woefully shortsighted to end relief negotiations" and added that "without immediate aid, 50per cent of all travel-supported jobs will be lost by December - an additional loss of 1.3 million jobs."US airlines are collectively burning about $5 billion of cash a month as passenger traffic has stalled at around 30per cent of 2019 levels. After tapping capital markets, they say they have enough liquidity to last them at least 12 months at that rate. -Reuters