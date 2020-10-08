Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan's economy stopped contracting in August

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Japan new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

Japan new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

TOKYO, Oct 7: Japan's government upgraded its assessment of the economy on Wednesday for the first time since May 2019 after a key indicator improved for August, pointing to a gradual recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The index of coincident economic indicators, which measures a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales numbers, rose a preliminary 1.1 points from the previous month to 79.4 in August, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.
Based on the index data, the Cabinet Office said that showed economic activity in the world's third-largest economy had stopped contracting, an upgrade from its previous view that the economy was "worsening" in July. "There is a possibility that the index will grow further this year as there is room for exports, notably auto shipments, and consumer spending to recover," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"The economy overall has been picking up after hitting the bottom around May and a gradual recovery is expected to continue."
The data offers some relief for new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has pledged to contain the coronavirus outbreak and revive Japan's battered economy.
The report follows the release last month of more upbeat economic outlook from the Bank of Japan, suggesting that no immediate expansion of stimulus was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Also on Wednesday, the Cabinet Office reported the index of leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, grew 2.1 points to 88.8 from July.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exchanging documents after signing an agreement
Signing an agreement
Tuna value dropping, industry must plan ahead: Report
AirAsia X seeks to stave off liquidation with $15b debt restructuring
Trump urges Congress to provide $25b bailout for US airlines
Japan's economy stopped contracting in August
US trade deficit widens again in August as imports climb
India's rice exports may jump to record on Thai drought effects


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft