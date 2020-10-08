US trade deficit widens again in August as imports climb





The deficit rose 5.9 per cent from July to $67.1 billion, increasing more than expected but posting a more moderate jump than the nearly 19 per cent surge in the month prior, according to the Commerce Department report.

However, the August trade gap was the largest since August 2006, and the deficit in goods alone was the highest on record at $83.9 billion.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer cheered the data, saying it showed the United States -- home to the world's worst coronavirus outbreak with more than 210,000 people dead -- performed better than other countries amid the downturn.

"As other countries recover and reopen, we expect both imports and exports to improve substantially," he said in a statement.

US exports increased $3.6 billion to $171.9 billion in August, not enough to offset the $7.4 billion climb in imports to $239 billion.

The growth in the deficit came from a slight decrease in the services surplus to $16.8 billion, as travel and tourism are largely shut down, while the goods deficit climbed $3.0 billion. -AFP



























