‘Evaly sole distributor of Samsung Galaxy A21S handset’





The information was confirmed on Tuesday by Evaly, which has signed an agreement with Fair Electronics Limited, the national distributor of Samsung Bangladesh and Excel Telecom Limited to launch this new handset model of the powerful midrange 'A' series; which is already very popular worldwide.

Under the agreement, customers will only be able to order Samsung Galaxy A21S from Evaly.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, a quad-camera setup that includes 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide (123-degree field of view) camera and 2-megapixel macro and another 2-megapixel live-focus lens camera.

On the other hand, 13-megapixel front-facing camera will give the opportunity to take great selfies. Powerful Exynos 850 Octa-core processor and Android-10 based One UI 2.0 operating system enables this smartphone with an incredible speed.

This device comes with a powerful 5000 mAh battery allowing users the ultimate opportunity to experience all the exclusive features for a long time in a single charge. With fingerprint sensor technology for security, the market price of the Samsung A21S with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM has been fixed at only Tk 16,999.









































