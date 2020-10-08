Video
Sterling charges higher on dollar weakness

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

LONDON, Oct 7: The British pound inched higher on Wednesday, lifted by broad-based dollar weakness and rising hopes of a trade deal with the European Union.
Sterling was up 0.5per cent in early trade at $1.2929 against the dollar, before giving up some of those gains to trade 0.2per cent higher at $1.2890 by 0924 GMT. It was fractionally lower versus the euro at 91.23 pence.
The pound's move was largely a reflection of the dollar's performance after US President Donald Trump tweeted he was breaking off talks on a new round of stimulus, said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.
Trump's tweet triggered a sell off in risk assets, boosting demand for the safe heaven dollar.
"That momentum for the dollar hasn't continued," he added.   -Reuters


