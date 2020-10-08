GP star clients to get discount in brand stores during Durga Puja





Star customers can avail these discounts both online and in-store, according to a press release.

These initiatives are also part of GP's efforts to extend support to the partners to reach the perfect target base for their products and services.

GP always works to improve customer lives in the best possible way and bring innovative but simplified solutions. These initiatives will connect customers to all partners and allow them to benefit from various offers during a vital celebration, especially in a crisis period.

GP stars can enjoy exclusive discounts on apparel and footwear. MENZ KLUB offers a 20% discount on men and kids' clothing and accessories, and KZ International will give a 10% discount on apparel.

Additionally, various other partners will provide discounts on all products, including Aadi will offer an extra 10% discount, Vibrant (15%), Bowling Footwears (15%), Mirror Lifestyle (12%), Lotto (20%), Giordano (22%), and Orion Footwear (12%).









GP has also collaborated with other multiple brands in numerous industries to provide exceptional services and create more value in the GP star customers' lifestyle.

Further details on offers will be available under the GP STAR section of Grameenphone's official website.



