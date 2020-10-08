Video
Ispahani Agro launches organic pesticide Fawligen

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

Ispahani Agro launches organic pesticide Fawligen

The National Fall Armyworm Taskforce organised a day-long workshop on "Fall Armyworm Monitoring and Control Management" at the BARC Auditorium recently.
Additional Secretary Dr. Abdur Rauf of the Ministry of Agriculture  inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest and introduced the  commercialisation process of organic pesticide "Fawligen or SfNPV" in Bangladesh.
Fall Armyworm whose scientific name is Spodopterafrugiperda, is worldwide known as a deadly harmful and destructive insect. It attacks about 60 crops, including maize, sorghum, cotton, nuts, tobacco, and a variety of falls and vegetables.
The attack rate of maize crop is the highest and the insects cause severe damage to crops by eating the leaves and falls of trees. Chemical pesticides are not very much effective in controlling these insects but the insects can be effectively controlled by applying organic pesticides at the right time, in the right way.
Though this insect is mainly from American continent, in 2016 it was attacked in Africa and in 2018 it was attacked in different countries of South Asia including Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka.
As there is no effective organic pesticide for controlling fall armyworm insects in Bangladesh, Ispahani Agro Limited has contacted AgBiTech, an organic pesticide manufacturer in Texas, USA, to provide effective pesticide "Fawligen" in Bangladesh. It is then approved for use in controlling fall armyworm insects based on satisfactory results from all types of lab and field tests.
It is to be noted that the National Fall Armyworm Taskforce, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute, Simit, USAID and above all, the assistance of the Department of Agricultural Extension are gratefully acknowledged for all aspects of the search for organic pesticides, import into the country, permission for commercialization following due process.
Additional Secretary Kamala Ranjan Das of the Ministry of Agriculture, Sorejomin Wing Director Md. Asad Ullah, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam and BWMRI Director general Dr. Md. Israel Hossain,
BARC Executive Chairman Dr. Shah Mohammad Bakhtiyar presided over the opening ceremony. 
After the official inauguration of "Fawligen", Fawzia Yasmeen, Director, Ispahani Agro Limited, gave a short talk on the topic. Dr. Timothy J. Kropnik, Country Representative, Summit, Bangladesh also presented the main article in the workshop.
Approximately 35 high level officials working in various national and international organizations attended this workshop.


