Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:11 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WTO sees softer-than-expected global trade drop

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

WTO sees softer-than-expected global trade drop

WTO sees softer-than-expected global trade drop

GENEVA, Oct 7: Global trade, devastated by the coronavirus crisis, will shrink by less than expected this year but the rebound will also be much weaker than previously forecast, the WTO said Tuesday.
Revising its prior "optimistic scenario" forecast of at least a 12.9-per cent contraction in 2020, the World Trade Organization said it now expected global trade to shrink by just 9.2 per cent this year.
But it will then grow by only 7.2 per cent next year, rather than the previous 21.3 per cent estimate issued in April, the WTO added.
"World trade shows signs of bouncing back from a deep, Covid-19-induced slump, but WTO economists caution that any recovery could be disrupted by the ongoing pandemic effects," the global trade body said in a statement.
It further warned that the pace of trade expansion could slow sharply once pent-up demand is exhausted and business inventories have been replenished.
More negative outcomes were also possible if there is a resurgence of the coronavirus between now and the end of the year, it said.
Global gross domestic product (GDP) will fall by 4.8 per cent in 2020 before rising by 4.9 per cent in 2021, the WTO forecast.
"Consensus estimates now put the decline in world market-weighted GDP in 2020 at minus 4.8 per cent compared to minus 2.5 per cent under the more optimistic scenario outlined in the WTO's April forecast," the organisation said.
"GDP growth is expected to pick up to 4.9 per cent in 2021, but this is highly dependent on policy measures and on the severity of the disease."
WTO deputy director-general Yi Xiaozhun said a resurgence of Covid-19 requiring new lockdowns could reduce global GDP growth by two to three per centage points, and shave up to four per centage points off of merchandise trade growth in 2021.
"The incidence of Covid-19 worldwide has fallen from a peak in the spring, but it remains stubbornly high in many areas," Yi told reporters at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva.
"Trade has played a critical role in responding to the pandemic, allowing countries to secure access to vital food and medical supplies.
"One of the greatest risks for the global economy in the aftermath of the pandemic would be a descent into protectionism."
The WTO said that rapid deployment of an effective vaccine against the virus could boost confidence and raise output growth by one to two per centage points in 2021.
"This would add up to three per centage points to the pace of trade expansion," it said.
The coronavirus has killed nearly 1.05 million people while at least 35.5 million cases have been registered since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exchanging documents after signing an agreement
Signing an agreement
Tuna value dropping, industry must plan ahead: Report
AirAsia X seeks to stave off liquidation with $15b debt restructuring
Trump urges Congress to provide $25b bailout for US airlines
Japan's economy stopped contracting in August
US trade deficit widens again in August as imports climb
India's rice exports may jump to record on Thai drought effects


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft