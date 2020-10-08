Video
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:11 AM
Capital market stakeholders want MNCs to be listed with bourses

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

The country's share market stakeholders have demanded making a compulsory provision for multinational companies (MNCs) to be listed with stock exchanges for doing business in Bangladesh.
At a virtual discussion, they also acknowledged the importance of ensuring "good governance" in the capital market to restore investors' confidence.
"The government has earlier decided to frame mandatory provision for listing of MNCs with our stock exchanges. Unfortunately, the decision has not yet been executed due to reasons unknown," Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Md. Eunusur Rahman told the webinar.
He pointed out that many other countries have already enacted law for mandatory provision to list the MNCs with their stock exchanges in order to ensure their vibrant market presence.
DSE, the prime bourse of the country organised the webinar titled 'Awareness Programme on Dealing with Investors' to observe the World Investor Week 2020 on Tuesday.
At the discussion attended by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, the DSE chairman insisted that the current commission should make sure that the government frame mandatory provision for listing of MNCs to enhance the depth of the capital market.
However, Professor Islam explained, the role of the securities regulator is to ensure good governance in the capital market, not to look at turnover values featured by the stock exchanges.
"The securities regulator has no hand in turnover values. So, it's not logical to make the BSEC responsible for turnover values featured by the stock exchanges," he said.
President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Nihad Kabir said the capital market has failed to keep pace with the growth of national economy.
"We hope the gap will be reduced in the near future, thanks to the strong leadership of the incumbent commission," she expressed hope.
The MCCI leader also felt that the investors should give up the tendency to secure profit from the capital market every day.
The BSEC chairman, Professor Islam, advised the premier bourse to make its IT system time befitting, in keeping with the report by an expert panel, so that trading is not hampered in the coming days.
A panel of the securities regulator has recently submitted a report devising strategies how the DSE's IT system could be modernised.
Md. Rakibur Rahman, a DSE director, said previously index of the stock exchange was controlled."Presently, the trade volume remains almost unaffected amid volatility of index. It's a positive sign," he observed.


