

Japan plans to invest in bigger way in BD

He made the observation while exchanging views with the executive committee members of Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) at its city office. ERF is the mainstream platform of the country's business and economic reporters working for different print and electronic media

Yuji Ando, who is also president of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce in Dhaka has urged the Bangladesh government to further improve business and investment climate for Japanese companies to make attractive their arrival here.

He said 310 Japanese companies now operate in Bangladesh with an investment outlay of around US $ 3.0 billion.

Highlighting the friendly relationship with Bangladesh, the JETRO chief said his agency's collaboration with ERF may create a platform to help improve investment climate here for Japanese investors. He expressed his willingness to work with ERF in this regard.

Yuji Ando said many challenges still exist for Japanese companies and other foreign companies in Bangladesh and listed insufficient infrastructure and taxation as some factors that need to be improved.

Referring to a question on relocation of Japanese companies from China, the JETRO Country representative said it is practically not like it has been reported due to scope of business in China.

He said there is still scope for Japanese companies to relocate in Bangladesh though ASEAN countries are getting priority in their destination for relocation.

Citing example of JETRO annual study, Yuji Ando said 70 per cent Japanese companies in Bangladesh want to expand their investment which is highest among other countries. He said the relationship between investors and host country is like husband and wife relation. It works well where there is good relationship and trust.

He mentioned a number of bottlenecks on the way to smooth investment, but said investors of his country are willing to expand their business here. But it should be a win-win situation' he said.

ERF President Saiful Islam Dilal, General Secretary S M Rashidul Islam, AFP bureau chief M Shafiqul Alam, former Reuters Bureau Chief Serajul Islam Quadir and other EC members spoke on the occasion. Media Professional Group Chief Executive Officer Somor Roy was also present.































