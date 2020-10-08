Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

More Congenial Environment Underscored

Japan plans to invest in bigger way in BD

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

Japan plans to invest in bigger way in BD

Japan plans to invest in bigger way in BD

Country representative of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Yuji Ando said on Wednesday that around 50 Japanese companies would arrive in Bangladesh annually for investment but what they need is more congenial and business friendly environment.
 He made the observation while exchanging views with the executive committee members of Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) at its city office. ERF is the mainstream platform of the country's business and economic reporters working for different print and electronic media
Yuji Ando, who is also president of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce in Dhaka has urged the Bangladesh government to further improve business and investment climate for Japanese companies to make attractive their arrival here.
He said 310 Japanese companies now operate in Bangladesh with an investment outlay of around US $ 3.0 billion.
Highlighting the friendly relationship with Bangladesh, the JETRO chief said his agency's collaboration with ERF may create a platform to help improve investment climate here for Japanese investors. He  expressed his willingness to work with ERF in this regard.
Yuji Ando said many challenges still exist for Japanese companies and other foreign companies in Bangladesh and listed insufficient infrastructure and taxation as some factors that need to be improved.
Referring to a question on relocation of Japanese companies from China, the JETRO Country representative said it is practically not like it has been reported due to scope of business in China.
He said there is still scope for Japanese companies to relocate in Bangladesh though ASEAN countries are getting priority in their destination for relocation.
Citing example of JETRO annual study, Yuji Ando said 70 per cent Japanese companies in Bangladesh want to expand their investment which is highest among other countries. He said the relationship between investors and host country is like husband and wife relation. It works well where there is good relationship and trust.
He mentioned a number of bottlenecks on the way to smooth investment, but said investors of his country are willing to expand their business here.  But it should be a win-win situation' he said.
ERF President Saiful Islam Dilal, General  Secretary S M Rashidul Islam, AFP bureau chief M Shafiqul Alam, former Reuters Bureau Chief Serajul Islam Quadir and other EC members spoke on the occasion. Media Professional Group Chief Executive Officer Somor Roy was also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exchanging documents after signing an agreement
Signing an agreement
Tuna value dropping, industry must plan ahead: Report
AirAsia X seeks to stave off liquidation with $15b debt restructuring
Trump urges Congress to provide $25b bailout for US airlines
Japan's economy stopped contracting in August
US trade deficit widens again in August as imports climb
India's rice exports may jump to record on Thai drought effects


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft