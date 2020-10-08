Bata ties up with UCEP to help underprivileged children





Under the programme, every time a pair is sold above a certain value at any Bata store in October, Bata will donate towards a meal for underprivileged children of the country, says a press release.

Bata Bangladesh Marketing Head Iftekhar Mallick said: "We always feel committed to the society and during the pandemic we're putting all our efforts to support the underprivileged people."

"We hope our initiatives will encourage others as well to come forward," he said.

Established in 1972, UCEP Bangladesh works to raise the dignity and socioeconomic conditions of children and youth, especially from poor and underprivileged families, including Child Labour, Persons with Disabilities (PWD), Ethnic minorities, and other marginalised groups.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Bata, in collaboration with HelO, distributed 7,200 PPEs to the health-care givers who were in the field to fight with coronavirus (Covid-19).

In April, Bata Group, headquartered in Lausanne, announced to donate 1:00 million pairs of shoes in the countries with Bata footprint to health care workers, volunteers and their families, the front-liners fighting the Covid-19 with admirable courage and dedication every day.

































