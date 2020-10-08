Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bata ties up with UCEP to help underprivileged children

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Bata, in collaboration with UCEP Bangladesh, has started a donation programme recently.
Under the programme, every time a pair is sold above a certain value at any Bata store in October, Bata will donate towards a meal for underprivileged children of the country, says a press release.
Bata Bangladesh Marketing Head Iftekhar Mallick said: "We always feel committed to the society and during the pandemic we're putting all our efforts to support the underprivileged people."
"We hope our initiatives will encourage others as well to come forward," he said.
Established in 1972, UCEP Bangladesh works to raise the dignity and socioeconomic conditions of children and youth, especially from poor and underprivileged families, including Child Labour, Persons with Disabilities (PWD), Ethnic minorities, and other marginalised groups.
In the beginning of the pandemic, Bata, in collaboration with HelO, distributed 7,200 PPEs to the health-care givers who were in the field to fight with coronavirus (Covid-19).
In April, Bata Group, headquartered in Lausanne, announced to donate 1:00 million pairs of shoes in the countries with Bata footprint to health care workers, volunteers and their families, the front-liners fighting the Covid-19 with admirable courage and dedication every day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exchanging documents after signing an agreement
Signing an agreement
Tuna value dropping, industry must plan ahead: Report
AirAsia X seeks to stave off liquidation with $15b debt restructuring
Trump urges Congress to provide $25b bailout for US airlines
Japan's economy stopped contracting in August
US trade deficit widens again in August as imports climb
India's rice exports may jump to record on Thai drought effects


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft