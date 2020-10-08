Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks edges up as bargain hunters take floor

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Wednesday after bargain hunters took floor to buy shares that dropped prices over the previous two sessions of slump.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 5.59 points or 0.11 per cent to 4,934 after losing 69 points in the past two straight sessions while the DSE Shariah Index also edged up 1.98 points to 1,112 at the close of the trading.  But the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped marginally by  0.82 point to 1,677.
Turnover on the DSE fell to Tk 8.88 billion, down 17 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 10.68 billion.
Gainers took a big lead over the losers as out of 355 issues traded, 204 ended higher, 106 closed lower while 45 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 184,824 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 431.01 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 28 points to close at 14,113 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced  12 points to close at 8,474.
Of the issues traded, 170 advanced, 75 declined and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.96 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 264 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exchanging documents after signing an agreement
Signing an agreement
Tuna value dropping, industry must plan ahead: Report
AirAsia X seeks to stave off liquidation with $15b debt restructuring
Trump urges Congress to provide $25b bailout for US airlines
Japan's economy stopped contracting in August
US trade deficit widens again in August as imports climb
India's rice exports may jump to record on Thai drought effects


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft