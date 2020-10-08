Stocks edges up as bargain hunters take floor





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 5.59 points or 0.11 per cent to 4,934 after losing 69 points in the past two straight sessions while the DSE Shariah Index also edged up 1.98 points to 1,112 at the close of the trading. But the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped marginally by 0.82 point to 1,677.

Turnover on the DSE fell to Tk 8.88 billion, down 17 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 10.68 billion.

Gainers took a big lead over the losers as out of 355 issues traded, 204 ended higher, 106 closed lower while 45 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 184,824 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 431.01 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 28 points to close at 14,113 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 12 points to close at 8,474.

Of the issues traded, 170 advanced, 75 declined and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.96 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 264 million.

























