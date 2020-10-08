BB unhappy over poor disbursement of loan to marginal groups





The displeasure was mooted at a meeting held at its headquarters in the city on Tuesday. BB executive director Joarder Israil Hossain presided over the meeting in which its general manager Md. Anwarul Islam and representatives of 20 banks, among others, were present.

As per guidelines of the refinance scheme, customers are supposed to get loans at a rate of 9 percent interest from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) while BB will provide this fund to banks at 1 percent and the banks will lend it to NGOs at 3.5 percent interest.

As per BB data, 20 out of 42 banks which were asked to disburse loans from the package are yet to disburse a penny in loans for low-income people. The 20 banks include 8 state-owned banks and 12 private commercial banks.

Twenty-two banks have sanctioned Tk1,325.71 crore from the scheme while the remaining 20 banks are yet to sanction any funds for low-income groups, despite the fact that the adverse impact of floods has made the situation difficult for them amid pandemic outbreak.

Of the sanctioned amount, the banks have so far disbursed Tk591.86 crore to microcredit institutions, also known as NGOs to eligible people at low interest. BB instructed all banks on this occasion to complete the disbursement within this year.

Talking to daily the Observer, Joarder Israil Hossain said the banks have been instructed to strengthen monitoring over their loan disbursement performance from the Tk3,000 crore refinance schemes. The banks were also asked to take the assistance of well performing NGOs in particular areas where loan disbursement was still poor, he said.

Along with the eight state-owned banks, a number of large banks, including Bank Asia, Eastern Bank and Southeast Bank, have also so far stayed away from loan disbursement from the scheme.























