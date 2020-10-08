Bangladesh Bank extends time for businesses by six months





The relaxations, which have been extended till March 31 next year, were initially effective up to September 30 this year. In a circular on Tuesday BB's foreign exchange policy department issued the new rules allowing the tenure by six months more.

An official of the central bank said that the BB had extended the policy support till next March 31 due to the COVID-19 situation. Under the policy support, advance import payments up to $0.5 million can be made without repayment guarantees or approval from the central bank.

Raw materials, agriculture implements, chemical fertiliser can be imported for a usance period of 360 days instead of180 days under suppliers or buyers credit.

The circular allowed import of life saving drugs for up to 180 days as a usance period instead of 90 days. Banks can also open letters of credit (L/Cs) with a realisation clause during this period, the circular said.

Local bills in foreign currency can be settled through NOSTRO accounts abroad instead of the BB outlet, the circular added.

Another circular allowed refinancing facilities for an extended period of up to 180 days from Export Development Fund (EDF) for settlement of back to back Letter of Credit (LC) which were opened till September 2020 without financing from the EDF.

As per earlier instructions, authorised dealer banks needed to satisfy themselves about the legitimate grounds of non-availability to extend usance period or refinancing facilities for extendable tenure of 180 days.

The BB, in another circular, exempted quarterly installment repayments for permissible deferred payment on imports. Both exporters and importers said that it would help trading during the on-going pandemic situation.





















