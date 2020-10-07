Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Front Page

1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

The country on Tuesday reported 30 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll from the virus at 5,405.
Some 1,499 people tested positive for Covid-19 at the same time and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 371,631, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In the last 24 hours, 12,345 samples were tested in 109 labs across the country. With this, 20,
13,776 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 12.14 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.45 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
BD used to waves, Malek on C-19
Ministry issues notification to recruit 32,000 pry teachers
Income of 20pc people drops for coronavirus
Minni appeals to HC seeking acquittal from death sentence
Trump faces backlash for removing mask
Momen urges S Korea to ease visa process


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft