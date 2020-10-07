1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day

The country on Tuesday reported 30 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll from the virus at 5,405.

Some 1,499 people tested positive for Covid-19 at the same time and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 371,631, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last 24 hours, 12,345 samples were tested in 109 labs across the country. With this, 20,

13,776 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 12.14 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.45 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.







