Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:17 PM
BD used to waves, Malek on C-19

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque claimed the health sector is doing well so the country's economy is also rolling. The GDP of different countries has gone into minus points, whereas, the GDP of Bangladesh has crossed six points.
The Health Minister came up with the remarks at a discussion on "Covid-19 Second Wave Combat And Preparation" organized by the Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA) on Tuesday at a city hotel.
Zahid Maleque said, "The Health sector has been doing well. So the country's economy is moving. Although the GDP of other countries has gone to the negative index even at minus, our index has decreased a little. The Health sector has played a vital role in securing a plus GDP."
"We are in touch with all the vaccine manufacturers in the world. We will be able to bring the vaccine that becomes available first," he said.
"We don't know when the first wave will end even we don't know when the second wave will start. The Bengali nation is used to waves. There are waves in Padma, Meghna and the Bay of Bengal.   How can they be prevented from going forward by these waves? If the second wave of coronavirus comes the people of Bangladesh will handle it in the same way," he added.
Commenting on the possibility of a second wave in the winter, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "There is a lot of discussion going on about the second wave, but there is no reason to worry about it. The government is aware of the Second Wave. The hospital authorities are ready. Our doctors are now much more confident than before. We can overcome it. There is no reason to worry."
"All our preparations are being made now as to what to do if the second wave hits. The country's Health sector has already shown the ability in dealing with coronavirus. The country's Health sector is ready to deal with it in the same way," he added.
Zahid Maleque said, "All the offices have been opened in Bangladesh. Due to which our economy is active. Industry has opened. Orders from foreign countries for garments are coming. Why the foreigners are ordering here? Because they are seeing, this country has taken control of Covid-19."
The Health Minister further said, "There was a situation when no one knew about coronavirus. It was not known what treatment to give if infected. From there we started working. We started working with limited knowledge. We didn't know what treatment to give to the patients. No one in the world knew about it. From the experience of others, even from other's mistakes we have learned. We have this experience to give treatment to the corona patients in Bangladesh. Now people know that if they are sick, they can go to the hospital. Treatment is available there."
"In the beginning, there was just one PCR lab in the country. Now there are 108 labs. But the number of tests was not over 10,000 to 12,000 in a single day. Now the question arises, why the number of tests was not more? We tried a lot, we appealed to the people for tests if they have symptoms. But a few people come forward to test. I would still urge you to come for the test. You come and get treatment on time. You will get better," he added.
Zahid Malek said, "Nowhere in the world has the Health sector been criticized as much as Bangladesh but now Bangladesh is being praised."


« PreviousNext »

