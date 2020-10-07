Ministry issues notification to recruit 32,000 pry teachers





Among them, 25,630 will be appointed for the pre-primary level and 6,947 for primary level.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has also directed the Department of Primary Education to issue a notification to this end as early as possible.

Talking about the issue

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Md. Akram-al-Hossain said, "Recruitment notification will be issued soon. The recruitment process is underway at the moment."

According to the relevant sources, 1, 97,864 teachers have been appointed to government primary schools from 2009 to 2019.

Although there were plans to fill all the vacancies during the Mujib's year, it was not possible due to the corona situation.

However, from last September, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education took the initiative to finalize the recruitment process.

It was proposed to maintain the quota of 60 percent women, 20 percent men and 20 percent pets.























