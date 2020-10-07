Income of 20pc people drops for coronavirus





According to the survey report of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), Tk 3,933 average income of people has dropped in the country from March.

The BBS has prepared data surveying 989 families over telephone from September 13 to 19 last.

The data showed that the monthly income of every families were Tk 19,425 before coronavirus

transmission of the country in March.

But the average income of each of those families has now reached Tk 15, 492.

Planning Minister MA Mannan disclosed the survey report at the National Economic Council (NEC) conference room in the capital.

On March, each of these families spent Tk 15,403 on average in March which came down to Tk 14,119 in April.

The latest survey stated that the income and expenditure both have reduced in last five months.

It also stated that 68 percent families have faced different kinds of economical crisis during the period.

















