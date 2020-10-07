Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Front Page

Minni appeals to HC seeking acquittal from death sentence

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Ayesha Siddika Minni, one of the six death-row convicts in Rifat Sharif murder case, has appealed to the High Court seeking her acquittal from the death sentence given by Barguna trial court.
Lawyer Makkiya Fatima Islam filed the appeal on behalf of Minni with the High Court on Monday afternoon.
Minni's counsel AM Jamiul Hoque Faisal said they have filed the plea, seeking her acquittal from the death penalty handed down by the trial court.
Minni' chief lawyer Advocate Z I Khan Panna said, "We expect the hearing on the death reference will begin soon."  She would get justice in the case after disposing of the case with the HC, Panna added.
On October 4, the death reference of the Rifat Sharif murder cases reached the HC to examine the trial court verdict.  On September 30, Six people, including Aysha Siddika Minni, wife of Rifat Sharif, were sentenced to death for killing Rifat at Barguna in broad daylight last year.
Barguna District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
BD used to waves, Malek on C-19
Ministry issues notification to recruit 32,000 pry teachers
Income of 20pc people drops for coronavirus
Minni appeals to HC seeking acquittal from death sentence
Trump faces backlash for removing mask
Momen urges S Korea to ease visa process


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft