Minni appeals to HC seeking acquittal from death sentence





Lawyer Makkiya Fatima Islam filed the appeal on behalf of Minni with the High Court on Monday afternoon.

Minni's counsel AM Jamiul Hoque Faisal said they have filed the plea, seeking her acquittal from the death penalty handed down by the trial court.

Minni' chief lawyer Advocate Z I Khan Panna said, "We expect the hearing on the death reference will begin soon." She would get justice in the case after disposing of the case with the HC, Panna added.

On October 4, the death reference of the Rifat Sharif murder cases reached the HC to examine the trial court verdict. On September 30, Six people, including Aysha Siddika Minni, wife of Rifat Sharif, were sentenced to death for killing Rifat at Barguna in broad daylight last year.

Barguna District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict.

















Ayesha Siddika Minni, one of the six death-row convicts in Rifat Sharif murder case, has appealed to the High Court seeking her acquittal from the death sentence given by Barguna trial court.Lawyer Makkiya Fatima Islam filed the appeal on behalf of Minni with the High Court on Monday afternoon.Minni's counsel AM Jamiul Hoque Faisal said they have filed the plea, seeking her acquittal from the death penalty handed down by the trial court.Minni' chief lawyer Advocate Z I Khan Panna said, "We expect the hearing on the death reference will begin soon." She would get justice in the case after disposing of the case with the HC, Panna added.On October 4, the death reference of the Rifat Sharif murder cases reached the HC to examine the trial court verdict. On September 30, Six people, including Aysha Siddika Minni, wife of Rifat Sharif, were sentenced to death for killing Rifat at Barguna in broad daylight last year.Barguna District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict.