Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:17 PM
Trump faces backlash for removing mask

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Oct 6: US President Donald Trump faced a backlash on Tuesday for removing his mask when he returned to the White House and urging Americans not to fear the Covid-19 disease that has killed more than 209,000 people in the country and put him in hospital.
Trump arrived at the White House on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle in which he descended from his Marine One helicopter wearing a white surgical mask, only to remove it as he posed, saluting and waving, on the mansion's South Portico.
"Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it," Trump said in a video after his return from the Walter Reed Medical Centre military hospital outside Washington where he was admitted on Friday for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
"I'm better, and maybe I'm immune - I don't know," he added, flanked by American flags and with the Washington Monument in the background. "Get out there. Be careful."
Trump, who received experimental treatment, has repeatedly played down the disease, which has killed more than 1 million people worldwide. The United States has the world's highest death toll from the pandemic.
White House physician Dr. Sean. P. Conley, stressed that the Republican president, who is running for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, would have world-class medical care available around the clock.
Trump has repeatedly flouted social-distancing guidelines meant to curb the virus' spread and ignored his own medical advisers. He mocked Biden at last Tuesday's presidential debate for wearing a mask when campaigning.   -REUTERS


