Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:17 PM
Momen urges S Korea to ease visa process

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen sought cooperation from South Korea to ease the visa process so that the workers and students who came back to Bangladesh at the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic could return to their work and studies.
He made this plea to his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha on Tuesday over the phone on yesterday afternoon, a Foreign Ministry release said.
During the conversation, the two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral, regional and global issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation, welfare of Bangladeshi workers and students. They agreed to work together to realise the full potential of the existing excellent bilateral relations.
Detailing the plights of the stranded workers and students, Dr Momen sought support of the Korean Minister to facilitate the return of the stranded EPS workers and students.
He also invited South Korea to establish a vocational training centre which could train Bangladeshi workers to suit the needs of Korean employers. Minister Kang welcomed the idea and also assured to look into the visa issue.
Foreign Minister lauded South Korea's effective containment of the spread of COVID-19 and called for greater cooperation to combat the pandemic.
He also appraised about the initiatives taken by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to contain corona transmission. Dr Momen apprised Kyung-wha of the current Rohingya situation. In reply, the Korean Foreign Minister assured to work towards resolving the Rohingya crisis and for the early repatriation of more than a million Myanmar nationals displaced from their home in Rakhaine State now temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, it said.


