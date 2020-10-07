Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Front Page

Padma Multipurpose Bridge-Part-III

Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway: A carpet on the road

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Mohammad Zakaria back from Mawa and Jajira

Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway: A carpet on the road

Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway: A carpet on the road

The country's first ever multi-lane road, Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway, running through the 6.15km Padma Multipurpose Bridge over Padma River, will be smooth and sleek like a carpet.
The distance from Jatrabari in Dhaka to Mawa
Ghat in Munshiganj (35km) and Jajira in Shariatpur to Bhanga in Faridpur (20km) will take only 45 to 50 minute's drive to cover once the Padma Bridge opens for all.
The 55km Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway has changed the scenario of the country's communication system.
The Expressway will open a new era in the road connectivity between the capital and the South and South-Western parts of the country.
The Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway, country's first international-standard highway of its kind, has also created a huge opportunity of socio-economic infrastructure development in the hitherto neglected South and South-Western districts.
The inhabitants on both sides of the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway  expressed their satisfaction with the construction of the infrastructures on both ends of the bridge, when this correspondent visited the area recently.
"Now, we can move easily within a short time. Earlier, we had to stay on the road for hours due to the dilapidated condition of the road and long tailback," he added.
"Our long cherished dream has come true with the construction of Padma Bridge and Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway."
"This connecting Expressway on both sides of the bridge has changed our lifestyle. We will get more benefits when the Padma Bridge is inaugurated," he added.
However, the implementing agency said the number of road accidents in these highway has decreased as it constructed properly maintaining the guidelines and has six lanes separated by road dividers.
The road dividers are planted with different kinds of flowers which added to the beauty of the Expressway.
The Expressway will save time and cost of the farmers and traders to ship their goods to the capital and elsewhere by road.
According to the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway project has been implemented by RHD. The 24 Engineer Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army has assisted the RHD in implementing the project. This Expressway will become part of the Asian Highway. It will connect Dhaka and Kolkata through the Benapole border and will make international travel more comfortable and cost effective. The authorities say the 6-Lane Expressway has been built keeping in mind the increase in traffic in the next 20 years.
The Highway includes a five-metre wide central reservation, two service roads for slow moving vehicles, three large bridges over the Dhaleshwari and Arial Kha rivers, and  28 culverts and bridges of different lengths.
The Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway is a blessing for the people of the region. The aesthetic Highway is a great initiative of the incumbent government, said the locals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
BD used to waves, Malek on C-19
Ministry issues notification to recruit 32,000 pry teachers
Income of 20pc people drops for coronavirus
Minni appeals to HC seeking acquittal from death sentence
Trump faces backlash for removing mask
Momen urges S Korea to ease visa process


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft