

Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway: A carpet on the road

The distance from Jatrabari in Dhaka to Mawa

Ghat in Munshiganj (35km) and Jajira in Shariatpur to Bhanga in Faridpur (20km) will take only 45 to 50 minute's drive to cover once the Padma Bridge opens for all.

The 55km Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway has changed the scenario of the country's communication system.

The Expressway will open a new era in the road connectivity between the capital and the South and South-Western parts of the country.

The Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway, country's first international-standard highway of its kind, has also created a huge opportunity of socio-economic infrastructure development in the hitherto neglected South and South-Western districts.

The inhabitants on both sides of the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway expressed their satisfaction with the construction of the infrastructures on both ends of the bridge, when this correspondent visited the area recently.

"Now, we can move easily within a short time. Earlier, we had to stay on the road for hours due to the dilapidated condition of the road and long tailback," he added.

"Our long cherished dream has come true with the construction of Padma Bridge and Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway."

"This connecting Expressway on both sides of the bridge has changed our lifestyle. We will get more benefits when the Padma Bridge is inaugurated," he added.

However, the implementing agency said the number of road accidents in these highway has decreased as it constructed properly maintaining the guidelines and has six lanes separated by road dividers.

The road dividers are planted with different kinds of flowers which added to the beauty of the Expressway.

The Expressway will save time and cost of the farmers and traders to ship their goods to the capital and elsewhere by road.

According to the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway project has been implemented by RHD. The 24 Engineer Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army has assisted the RHD in implementing the project. This Expressway will become part of the Asian Highway. It will connect Dhaka and Kolkata through the Benapole border and will make international travel more comfortable and cost effective. The authorities say the 6-Lane Expressway has been built keeping in mind the increase in traffic in the next 20 years.

The Highway includes a five-metre wide central reservation, two service roads for slow moving vehicles, three large bridges over the Dhaleshwari and Arial Kha rivers, and 28 culverts and bridges of different lengths.

The Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway is a blessing for the people of the region. The aesthetic Highway is a great initiative of the incumbent government, said the locals.



















