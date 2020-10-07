Video
Noakhali Gang Rape

Two more accused held, three remanded

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Three accused in Noakhali gang rape case were placed on remand by separate courts on Tuesday.
They are main accused Delwar Hossain, chief of 'Delwar Bahini,' Noor Hossain Badal and Eklashpur Union Parishad (UP) member Moazzem
Hossain Shohag.
Our Noakhali Correspondent reported that Police have arrested two more suspects, including a Union Parishad member, taking the number of arrestees to six over sexual assaults on a woman in Noakhali's Begumganj.
The arrestees are Shaju, 21, son of Lokman Hossain from East Eklashpur and Mozammel Hossain Shohag, 48, a member of Eklashpur Union Parishad and a resident of Joykrishnapur village.
Shaju was arrested in Dhaka's Shahbagh, while Begumganj police detained Shohag from his hometown, said Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, chief of Begumganj Police Station.
Shohag was shown arrested in the case after he was named in the statement given by the victim, while Shaju was already named in the case, the OC said.
According to our Narayanganj correspondent, Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Fahmida Khatun has placed Delwar on a two-day remand in an arms case on Tuesday. 
RAB arrested Delwar with a pistol, two bullets and a magazine from Shimrail under Siddhirganj on Sunday night.
Later, RAB-11 official Sheikh Abdullah filed an arms case with Siddhirganj Police Station. Police produced Delwar before the court, seeking a seven-day remand in the arms case.
Meanwhile, Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Mashfiqul Haque placed Sohag on a seven-day remand and Badal on a two-day remand in separate cases. Miscreants raped a woman in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali on September 2.
They also filmed the incident in a mobile phone and circulated in the social media that sparked national outcry.  The victim filed two cases 33 days after the incident, accusing nine people on Sunday.  One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.


