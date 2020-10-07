Video
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020
No need to protest against rape, govt taking actions: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said no need to protest against rape because the government is taking actions against offenders.
The government does not show mercy to any offender, he said.
Obaidul Quader urged all to be patient while talking at a meeting of AL secretarial body at the central party office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "The government did not show the minimum level of mercy to those who were found involved in rape and murder. If anyone tries to give political tag to these criminal acts then the justice may face hindrance."
"The government is also bringing those, who have committed crimes, from the ruling party to justice. You don't need to arrange protest just say where is the crime, if it is not in the knowledge of the government. The government, however, will investigate," he added.
Quader urged those who are waging movement in protest against rape to keep patience as the government is taking actions against the perpetrators.
AL joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Hasan Mahmud, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Afjal Hossain and Mirza Azam, Publicity and Publications Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Md Abdus Sabur, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam Amin and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan attended the meeting, among others.


