Police-protesters clash in city, 10 injured



Bangladesh Chhatra Union brought out a torchlight procession at Shahbagh in the capital on Tuesday to protest against rape incidents and sexual assaults across Bangladesh, including one in Begumganj. Inset a scuffle between police and members of the union during protest. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Mass protests continued for the second consecutive days on Tuesday against the sudden spike in the number of rapes around the country with several programmes including demonstrations in the city and other parts of the country.

As per their schedule, people under the banner of 'Bangladesh against Rape' gathered in front of the National Museum at noon and, later, they brought out the black flag procession.

The protesters then started marching towards the Prime Minister's Office with black flags from Shahbagh via the TSC of Dhaka University around 1:15pm.

As part of an anti-rape programme, Chhatra Union leaders and workers began their protests under the banner of "People and Students Against Rape and Oppression" and gathered in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh around noon. Writers, poets, artists and women's rights activists joined the protest.

Police barred the procession when it reached the intersection in front of Hotel Intercontinental on the Minto Road. They set up barricades with barbed wire fencing to block the passage of the protesters.

A fistfight also took place between the cops and the members of Chhatra Union. Kalabagan Chhatra Union member Sadia Imroz Ila alleged that five members, including Mohammadpur Thana unit Chhatra Union organising secretary Sazzad Hossain Shuvo, Jagannath University (JnU) unit education and research secretary Asmani Asha, were injured.

When asked about the baton charge, Sajjadur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "Police set up barricades at Shahbagh's Sakura Point to prevent unrest on the street. The protesters broke the barricade and pushed forward towards the police. This led to the clashes between the two sides. Police did not instigate the clashes," he said and added, "They were the ones who came towards us. Police only defended themselves."

Police sent two officers to visit the injured protesters, Sajjadur said. Senior officers in the force will be consulted, if necessary, to arrange for their treatment, he said.

Alongside protests on the street, netizens, especially women, have resorted to digital protests to raise their voices against sexual assault, harassment and torture of women.

Many FB female users have blackened out their profiles as part of the protest, and have posted similar black images on Facebook condemning the incidents of violence against women. Some male FB users also joined the protest programme.

A viral message that is prevalent in FB messenger in the country stated 'it is a movement to show what the world might be without women. Your profile photo should just be a black square so that men wonder where women are. Pass it only to women. It's for a protest against woman abuse.'

Meanwhile, Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has raised his voice seeking an end to the recent incidents of violence against women.

Shakib, who is currently in the USA with his family, manifested his stance against women repression in a social media post.

Protesters including students, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and leftist student bodies took to the streets demanding capital punishment to the rapists. Leftist student bodies demanded removal of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for failing to stop rape across the country.

Leaders and activists of BCL also brought out a candle light procession on the Dhaka University campus against the recent rape incidents in the country.

Meanwhile, students of different educational institutions also gathered at Uttara's House Building intersection and Gulshan 2 intersection respectively, to join in the protests.

In Rajshahi, students staged demonstrations blocking roads in the city protesting the rape incidents and demanding punishment of the rapists.

Protesters sought speedy trial of the rape cases and demanded the toughest punishment of the rapists.

In Sylhet, students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) formed a human chain in front of its main gate around 11:00am.

In Chuadanga people including students, teachers, journalists and civil society members, formed a human chain in front of Shaheed Minar of Chuadanga Govt College in the morning protesting the rising rape incidents across the country. In Satkhira, a human chain was formed at Shaheed Alauddin Chattar in the district town around 10:30am demanding punishment of the rapists.

Prof Md Anisur Rahman, convener of Zilla Nagorik Committee, presided over the human-chain programme and the protest rally.

Meanwhile, protest programmes were also held in Shyamnagar and Kaliganj upazila.

A housewife of Noakhali's Begumganj upazila was molested by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur Union of the upazila last month and a video of the barbaric incident went viral on the internet on Sunday.

Terming the assault on Noakhali woman as extreme brutality, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said the perpetrators would soon be brought to book.

"Those involved in such heinous act deserve the highest punishment. All the culprits except two were arrested. Law enforcement agencies did not show any negligence in this regard," he said.

The Minister made these remarks while talking to journalists at his Secretariat office over the recent issues. He also assured that those involved in Sylhet MC College rape incident would be punished.

"The culprits must be punished for such heinous crime. We'll submit a flawless investigation report so that they are awarded punishment. What happened in Noakhali was an extreme barbaric incident. No conscientious person can do such act," he added.



















