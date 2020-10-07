Video
PM happy with quality of rice at govt warehouses

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina observing the specimens of rice collected from CSD and LSD at Ganabhaban on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed her satisfaction at the quality of preserved rice at government warehouses.
She observed the specimens of boiled and Atap rice collected from CSD and LSD from across the country during Boro and Aman seasons, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
He said that the Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to transfer preserved rice that has been kept at the lower level at the godowns to the upper level so that those procured earlier could be distributed first.
She directed to distribute rice that was collected in 2019 on a priority basis.
Besides, she also asked
the authorities to construct modern godowns to preserve food grains like the warehouse set up at Shantahar in Bogura. This will make it possible to preserve food grains longer.
The Prime Minister also directed to manage the information of rice preserved in all godowns across the country through a database, her press secretary said. Planning Minister MA Mannan was present at that time.   -UNB


