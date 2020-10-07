Video
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:16 PM
BDCSO Process urges govt to limit activities of UN agencies, INGOS

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Civil Society Organizations Process (BDCSO Process), a forum of around 700 local non-government organizations (NGO) and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) have urged the government to limit the UN agencies and INGOs activities on technical assistance and monitoring.
At the same time, they have also sought the government interference in ensuring full transparency of UN agencies and INGOs on fund-raising related to flood and assisting the Rohingya people.
The demands were placed in the first session of 'Building civil societies, complementarity, and leadership of local actors' of the 2nd Annual Conference of the BDCSO process organized in Dhaka.
PKSF Chairman Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad chaired and Rezaul Karim Chowdhury moderated the session while NGO Affairs Bureau Director General Rashadul Islam spoke as the special guest. 
Around 300 local and international participants took part in the virtual session.
NGO Bureau DG Rashadul Islam assured of protecting the dignity of local NGOs or CSOs.
Qazi Kholiquzzaman said local civil society will be effective if they consider the human dignity of the affected population.
Prof Thea Hilhorst, President of International Humanitarian Study Association of Netherlands, said accountability and transparency are fundamental to reach the affected population.
She also said that international agencies have to abandon their colonial characters.
Dr. Hany El Banna, President of The Humanitarian Forum of UK, said local people, NGOs or CSOs always the first responder.
Sudanshu S Singh, International Coordinator of Alliance for Empowering Partnership, said INGOs nowadays especially in India and Nepal are turning themselves as local organizations or forming their local organization in our countries, which is simply to grab local aid market.
Dr. James Munn of Norwegian Refugee Council, Rokeya Kabir of BNPS, Joyanta Adhikari of ADAB, Abdul Matin of Sojag, Abdul Latif Khan of NAHAB; AHM Bazlur Rahman of BNNRC and Sharif Jamil of BAPA also spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

