Umrah: Pilgrims urged not to pay advance to agencies





In this situation, the Religious Affairs Ministry on Tuesday in a notice urged the pilgrims not to pay any advance to the agencies until the government's announcement to avert any incident of fraudulence. The ministry also decided to return 50 percent of security money of the Hajj and Umrah agencies deposited in the government accounts against their licenses to them so that they can overcome the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hajj and Umrah agencies across the world failed to send a single pilgrim to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Umrah this year.

This year only 10,000 selected pilgrims were permitted to perform Hajj.

As a result, the Hajj and Umrah agents claimed that the sector had to face a loss of several thousand crore taka during the pandemic.

The KSA authority has recently given announcement of reopening the Holy mosques of Masjidul Haram (Ka'aba Sharif) at Makkah and Masjid-E Nabawi at Madina for the devotees. It has also decided to allow pilgrims from performing Umrah on a limited scale.



































