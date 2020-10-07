Mastermind of question leak gang arrested





The arrested person was identified as Abdus Salam, a machine operator of the Directorate General of Health Education (DGHE).

He is also an accused in a murder case filed with Manikganj's Singair Police Station. The arrest was made at Block G in the capital's Banashree area on Monday, Special Superintendent of CID Ashraful Alam told reporters at a press briefing at the agency's headquarters.

Salam went into hiding after CID arrested five members of the gang on July 19, he said.

Ashraful said police have started investigating the wealth of the gang members amassed illegally through leaking question papers. After investigation, a case will be filed against the accused under Money laundering Act, he added.

According to CID, Salam used to leak questions from the press for many years with the help of the influential department officials.

Another accused, Jasim, who was arrested during July 19 drive, used to spread the leaked questions all over the country using a strong network.

















